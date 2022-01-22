FBI raid at U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar's home related to Azerbaijan probe, source tells CBS News

SAN ANTONIO — The FBI raid at U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar's home is part of an ongoing investigation into possible crimes involving American businessmen and Azerbaijan, a source tells CBS News. Agents took boxes and a computer from the south Texas congressman's Laredo home and office Wednesday, reportedly collecting evidence for a grand jury impaneled in Washington, D.C. Cuellar, considered one of the most conservative Democrats in the House, co-chairs the Congressional Azerbaijan Caucus. The oil-rich country, once a member of the Soviet Union, is known for its "caviar diplomacy." As a lobbying strategy, local business leaders and politicians often...



