The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Florida man busted after tantrum about bacon

January 22, 2022   |   Tags:
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Cape Coral police officers arrested a man at a Waffle House on Wednesday after they received calls about a disturbance. When officers arrived, they said they heard a man identified as 28-year-old Martin Jose Alvarez yelling expletives at the staff about how his bacon was cooked. Officers said Alvarez screamed, “You better cook the f****** bacon right!” Officers asked Alvarez to come outside, but said he resisted until they threatened to use a taser. Alvarez was later arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and intent to do violence. He is being held at the...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x