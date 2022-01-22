Florida man busted after tantrum about bacon

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Cape Coral police officers arrested a man at a Waffle House on Wednesday after they received calls about a disturbance. When officers arrived, they said they heard a man identified as 28-year-old Martin Jose Alvarez yelling expletives at the staff about how his bacon was cooked. Officers said Alvarez screamed, “You better cook the f****** bacon right!” Officers asked Alvarez to come outside, but said he resisted until they threatened to use a taser. Alvarez was later arrested and charged with disorderly intoxication, resisting arrest and intent to do violence. He is being held at the...



