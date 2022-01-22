Florida Woman Pleads Guilty To Attempted Hit On Ex's New Spouse Using Bitcoin

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Florida woman has admitted to trying to hire a hitman with Bitcoin in order to kill her ex's new spouse. DeAnna Marie Stinson, 50, has pleaded guilty to murder-for-hire and, as a result, faces up to 10 years in federal prison, the United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida announced Thursday in a press release. Federal agents arrested the Tampa-based woman back in September, claiming she had attempted to use a so-called "dark web" site "that purported to provide murder-for-hire services to its customers” back in June. The day after she set up an account on...



