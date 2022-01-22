Graham: If Biden Wants GOP’s Help, We’ll Help Sanction Russia for Its Buildup

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said that if President Joe Biden wants to work with Republicans, he can work with Republicans to sanction Russia for its buildup against Ukraine. Graham said, “I mean, the news conference was a disaster on multiple levels. But it’s not the news conference. He’s been on the world stage, Joe Biden, for 40 years.”



Read More...