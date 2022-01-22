Great Reset Covid Chaos: Conspiracy or Reality? (Part 2) Rumble Video
January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICRumble Video link Jan Markell welcomes back health expert Twila Brase and attorney Marjorie Holsten in part 2. We are not being told the truth as it concerns Covid-19. The truth-tellers are called conspiratorial. Evangelical Christians are blamed for vaccine hesitancy even though great injury is being reported from these vaccines. Hear our attorney relate another story of hospital recklessness. What can we do to protect ourselves and those we love? Part 1
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments