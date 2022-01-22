Investigation finds 300% increase in Worldwide Heart Attack Deaths among Soccer Players in 2021

ransomnote: The DailyExpose is over the target and taking flak. Censored and stripped of Paypal services, please pray this important resource gets the donations it need to continue exposing the truth behind the plandemic.An investigation of available data shows that worldwide professional football / soccer match cardiovascular deaths in 2021 were 300% higher than the 12-year average, with the number of deaths occurring in December 2021 alone equalling the 2009-2020 average.The following table details 36 known deaths of professional footballers to have occurred throughout 2021.Note – a written version of this table has been presented at the end of this...



