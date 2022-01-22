'It's like Reagan at the end': CNN's Van Jones says that Biden was 'foggy' and 'meandering' for much of his first press conference in 78 days

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

CNN host Van Jones blasted President Joe Biden as being 'foggy' and 'meandering' during his Wednesday press conference and compared him to an Alzheimer's suffering Ronald Reagan. 'I think you have to be honest that you can be a foggy, meandering president. Say, like Reagan near the end, if you're winning,' Jones said during the evening newscast.



