Jordan Michallet Dead: France Rugby Star Tragically Passes Away Aged 29

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

French Pro D2 outfit Rouen have confirmed the sudden death of star fly-half Jordan Michallet, who was recently married and was poised to become a fatherRouen rugby player Jordan Michallet has suddenly died at the age of 29, the French Pro D2 club has confirmed. French fly-half Michallet was previously an age-grade star who featured for the likes of Grenoble, Strasbourg and Bourgoin. “The Rouen Normandie Rugby family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear Jordan Michallet," the club confirmed in a statement. “This awful news plunges the whole club into immense pain. “The management and...



