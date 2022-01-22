Part of US military support package arrives in Ukraine

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, announced on Saturday that part of a $200 million “security assistance” package for Ukraine’s military had arrived in the country early that morning. “The donation, which includes close to 200,000 pounds of lethal security assistance, including ammunition for the front line defenders of Ukraine, demonstrates the United States’ strong commitment to Ukraine’s sovereign right to self-defense,” the U.S. embassy said in a post on Facebook. The embassy noted that more than $650 million of security assistance had been committed to Ukraine by the United States in the last year, and more than $2.7 billion...



