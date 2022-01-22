Pfizer CEO to Israeli TV: World should be back to near-normal in "a few months'

January 22, 2022

Albert Bourla says US-based pharma firm is aiming to produce annual shot to cover all COVID variants, accuses anti-vaxxers of causing millions of deaths by spreading misinformation In interviews with Israeli television aired Saturday Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla predicted the world will return to near-normal conditions within a few months and said the US-based pharmaceutical firm is aiming to produce a once-a-year vaccine covering all coronavirus variants. "Once a year it is easier to convince people to do it. It is easier for people to remember. From a public health situation, it is an ideal solution. We are looking to...



