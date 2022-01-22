Ray Epps interview transcript with Jan. 6 panel to be public ‘at some point’

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will eventually release a transcript of its scheduled Friday interview with Ray Epps, a man at the center of federal riot provocation theories. “We will” release the transcript of the interview with Epps, Jan. 6 Select Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson told the Washington Examiner Thursday. “But you know, there's a review process that goes with every deposition.”



