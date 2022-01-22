Rep. Madison Cawthorn polished his gun during a Veterans' Affairs hearing, and attendees were reportedly furious

Rep. Madison Cawthorn polished his pistol for several minutes during a House Veterans' Affairs Committee virtual hearing on Wednesday, according to the Daily Beast. While veterans and lawmakers discussed how toxic chemicals are killing US soldiers, the Daily Beast reported that the 26-year-old Republican was busy cleaning his gun on the Zoom call. His polishing became visible to attendees during the testimony of an Afghanistan veteran, two people familiar with the hearing told the Daily Beast. According to former 9/11 first responder John Feal, several attendees were furious with Cawthorn.



