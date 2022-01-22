Report: Trump may endorse more than one Republican in Missouri Senate Primary

January 22, 2022

Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement is coveted among Republicans running for U.S. Senate in Missouri. All of the candidates talk about their support of Trump on the campaign trail. At least two have brought on former Trump staffers as paid advisers. And more than one of them might get the endorsement. Trump, frustrated that he’s getting conflicting advice from advisers and unsure of which one to believe, is reportedly considering endorsing more than one candidate, according to Politico.



