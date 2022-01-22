SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections elicit potent neutralizing antibody responses (is this a good thing?)

A recent study looked at the strength, durability and breadth of neutralizing antibody responses generated by breakthrough infections in individuals vaccinated against SARS-CoV2. The findings are published this week in Cell, one of the scientific journals of Cell Press. Alexandra Walls and David Veesler in the Department of Biochemistry at the University of Washington in Seattle led the project. Characteristics of the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants of concern include enhanced transmissibility and immune evasion even in non-immunologically naïve individuals, compared to the ancestral pandemic coronavirus. These characteristics, and the waning of immunity from vaccines, have led to breakthrough infections...



