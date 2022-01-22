Survey: Donald Trump Leads Joe Biden in 2024 Head to Head Matchup

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Donald Trump leads President Joe Biden in a hypothetical 2024 rematch, a McLaughlin & Associates survey released this week found. The survey, which found 81 percent of Republican primary voters indicating that they would support Trump for the Republican nomination, asked respondents across the board, “If the 2024 Presidential election were held today, which one of the following best describes how you would vote in the general election for President between Donald Trump, the Republican candidate, and Joe Biden, the Democrat candidate, for whom would you vote?” According to the survey, 49 percent say they would vote for Trump...



Read More...