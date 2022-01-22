THE CRYPTO CRASH HAS DESTROYED A TRILLION DOLLARS IN WEALTH
January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICThe week’s crypto crash has hit an astonishing round number, Bloomberg points out: it’s now lost more than $1 trillion — that’s trillion with “t,” a staggering sum — in value since late last year. Bitcoin alone lost more than 12 percent of its value on Friday and dropped to its lowest level since July of 2021, bottoming out at a wretched $34,000 at press time. That means that since a peak in November, it’s lost more than 45 percent of its value. Other coins have lost the same, if not more, value in the same time period. Bloomberg reports...
