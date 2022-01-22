The Power of Life Shines Through the Darkest Night

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

It was breathtaking to be at St. Patrick's Cathedral on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan on the morning of Jan. 18. The Christmas tree was gone from Rockefeller Center, but the church was packed yet again, this time with a strong showing from the NYPD, the new mayor, and other civil leaders. It was the fifth anniversary of the death of Steven McDonald, a police officer, who was shot on the job by a troubled teen. Left paralyzed, he forgave his shooter and even offered him room in his home once he was released from prison. The young man tragically died,...



Read More...