THE WEEK IN PICTURES: BYE-BYE BIDEN EDITION

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

This was the week it became abundantly clear that Joe Biden is not up to the job, and someone should start—if they haven’t already—the over-under betting line on whether he makes it to his 80th birthday late this year still in office. I imagine that web searches for “25th Amendment” are running hot right now. Somehow it fits: Googling after the gurgling goombah who managed to sneak into the White House. Meanwhile, the Branch Covidians still in charge at the CDC continue to burn down their credibility.



Read More...