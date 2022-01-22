Thousands of Ukrainians are training to protect their cities in case Russia invades

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In cities across Ukraine, there are billboards that show a smiling young man beckoning in full battle gear. "Learn how to defend your home today," the message says. The advertisement from Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, an offshoot of the army, seems to be working. As Ukrainians prepare for a possible Russian invasion, thousands of citizens are volunteering to train in case they have to help protect their cities.



