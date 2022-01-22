Two men take a CORPSE into Irish post office 'to claim his pension' in 'Weekend at Bernie's scam': Body 'was dragged to counter and propped up by pair who put a jumper over his face and a hat on his head'

The corpse of a 66-year-old man was carried to a post office by two fraudsters in an alleged bid to claim his pension, in scenes reminiscent of the 1989 film Weekend At Bernie's. In the dark comedy movie, a pair of insurance salesmen lug around the body of their murdered boss - pretending he's still alive - and lose and recover his corpse, which is clothed and wearing tinted glasses, several times. Irish police are investigating whether the elderly man, named locally as Peadar Doyle, may have been dead for up to two days when yesterday morning's incident took place....



