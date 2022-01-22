Wisconsin Judge Amazingly Rules 7 Health Care Workers Cannot Switch Jobs

Telling people they cannot quit for a better opportunity is blatantly unconstitutional. But that just happened in Wisconsin. The Appleton, Wisconsin Post-Crescent reports Fox Valley Health Care Workers Now Playing Out in Court. The seven workers quit ThedaCare, applied for positions at Ascension, and received job offers. The seven did not have contracts or obligations at ThedaCare nor did Ascension recruit those workers. Nonetheless, ThedaCare filed a lawsuit seeking to block the move. Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Mark McGinnis granted ThedaCare's request and until at least Monday. In the complaint, lawyers for ThedaCare wrote that Ascension had "shockingly" chosen...



