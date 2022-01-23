1800-year-old Roman Goddess Venus Statue in Zadar Discovered at Future Hotel Site

January 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A statue of the Roman goddess Venus was found on the construction site of a future hotel in the center of Zadar, about a meter high, preserved from the knees to below the chest, made of marble, and about 1800 years old, reports Slobodna Dalmacija. "Academician Nenad Cambi, our greatest expert on antiquity, believes that it is most likely a statue of the goddess Venus. Its full height was about two meters, and it was probably on a pedestal in the atrium of this ancient urban villa where we are now," said Smiljan Gluščević. A statue of the Roman goddess...



