Australian Open fans asked to remove 'Where is Peng Shuai?' shirts by security

January 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A group of fans at the Australian Open were asked by security to remove custom T-shirts that read, “Where is Peng Shuai?” on Saturday. The shirts — referencing the disappearance of the Chinese tennis player after she made sexual assault allegations against a retired government official in November — were apparently a violation of the tournament’s policy. "Under our ticket conditions of entry we don't allow clothing, banners or signs that are commercial or political," a Tennis Australia spokesperson said, via ESPN. "Peng Shuai's safety is our primary concern. We continue to work with the WTA and global tennis community...



