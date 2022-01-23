Catholic Caucus: Daily Mass Readings 23-Jan-2022;

January 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

January 23rd, 2021 Third Sunday in ordinary Time St. Jude, Karachi, PakistanReadings at MassLiturgical Colour: Green First readingNehemiah 8:2-6,8-10 ©All the people listened attentively to the Book of the LawEzra the priest brought the Law before the assembly, consisting of men, women, and children old enough to understand. This was the first day of the seventh month. On the square before the Water Gate, in the presence of the men and women, and children old enough to understand, he read from the book from early morning till noon; all the people listened attentively to the Book of the Law. Ezra...



Read More...