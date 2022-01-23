CDC: Three monkeys caught and euthanized after crash in Pennsylvania

January 23, 2022

DANVILLE, Pa. — Three monkeys that had been lost along the interstate in Montour County are all accounted for, all of them now dead. A public health risk assessment was conducted by several organizations including the CDC. They confirm the escaped monkeys were humanely euthanized. The monkeys escaped after a truck carrying about 100 of them collided with a dump truck Friday afternoon along Route 54 just off Interstate 80 near Danville.



