Democrat tries to dunk on pro-life advocates with new bill. But he back-pedals after undermining the progressive agenda. [A Democrat said, "a father’s financial responsibility to his baby & their mom begins at conception."]

January 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Oklahoma state Rep. Forrest Bennett (D), who describes himself as a "pragmatic progressive," walked back a legislative proposal that attempted to corner pro-life advocates. Instead, pro-life advocates and conservatives agreed with the premise of the proposed legislation, while progressives sharply criticized him. What happened? Bennett announced on Twitter that he had introduced HB3129 to codify that "a father’s financial responsibility to his baby & their mom begins at conception." "If Oklahoma is going to restrict a woman’s right to choose, we sure better make sure the man involved can’t just walk away from his responsibility," Bennett declared. The bill would...



