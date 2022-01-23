German navy boss leaves after commotion over Putin-friendly statements

Germany's top naval boss has resigned after being discredited by statements about Vladimir Putin and Ukraine. Kay-Achim Schönbach had said in a video that the Russian leader deserves respect and that Ukraine will never get back the Crimean peninsula that Russia has annexed. "What he really wants is respect," Schönbach said in the YouTube video about Putin. "Giving someone respect costs little, even nothing. It's easy to give him the respect he asks for - and probably deserves." Schönbach made his comments during a public discussion in...



