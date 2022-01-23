Harriet Hageman wins big in congressional straw poll held by Wyoming GOP activists

January 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Harriet Hageman, the Donald Trump-endorsed candidate seeking to unseat Rep. Liz Cheney, won big Saturday in a straw poll of House candidates held by the Wyoming Republican State Central Committee. The secret ballot of party activists awarded Hageman 59 votes, Cheney six, state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, two and Denton Knapp one. The vote comes eight months before the GOP primary. “I think it’s a good sign. It’s not an endorsement, but these are the county activists” Hageman told the Star-Tribune after the vote. The state party itself is not statutorily allowed to endorse a candidate in the primary.



