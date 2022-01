LA schools to require students to wear non-cloth face masks

January 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School District said it will prohibit students from wearing cloth masks as the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to spread. The district says starting Monday, students must wear “well-fitted, non-cloth masks with a nose wire” at all times.



Read More...