McDonald's employee in St. Louis is shot in French fry dispute, police say

January 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The victim was hospitalized with a minor wound and was later releasedA Missouri woman accused of shooting a McDonald’s restaurant employee has been criminally charged, officials said. Terika Clay, 30, of St. Louis, was charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action after she allegedly shot an unidentified employee after an argument over a discount on French fries escalated, FOX 2 of St. Louis reported. The incident initially started when Clay pulled up to the drive-thru and argued with the victim, who was working the drive-thru window, over the price of the French fries. Clay then threatened to shoot the...



Read More...