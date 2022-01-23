Minneapolis Restaurants File Lawsuit Against Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey’s Vax Mandate
January 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLICNumerous Minneapolis restaurants are suing Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey over the city’s vaccine mandate that went into effect on Wednesday. The mandate, issued on January 14, requires that “everyone entering an establishment that serves food or drink in Minneapolis must show proof of either being fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or having a negative PCR or antigen test taken within three days.”
