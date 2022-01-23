More than 7 out of every 10 Americans think the country is on the wrong track: Democrats barely come out ahead of Republicans in a generic 2022 midterms poll

January 23, 2022

A vast majority of Americans are unhappy with the direction their country is going in under President Joe Biden's watch and think the political climate is too polarized to get meaningful progress done, a dire new poll released on Sunday shows. A survey conducted by NBC News between January 14 and 18 shows that 72 percent of Americans think the United States is off on the wrong track, while just 22 percent believe it's headed in the right direction. That's relatively unchanged from the last time the poll was taken in October when 71 percent of respondents felt the same...



