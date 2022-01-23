New York Sued for Using Race to Help Determine Who Receives Crucial COVID-19 Treatment

"A legal group has filed a lawsuit against the state of New York for refusing to stop using race to help determine which people should receive monoclonal antibodies, a crucial treatment for COVID-19 that has been rationed by the federal government. America First Legal lodged the suit after the New York State Department of Health ignored a warning over the policy. “New York’s racist COVID decrees dispense lifesaving medicine based on the race or ethnic background of the patient. New York is deciding questions of life and death based on a New Yorker’s ancestry. This is outrageously illegal, unconstitutional, immoral,...



