On The Wonder of the Word of God – A Homily for the Third Sunday of the Year – Nehemiah 8

January 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The gospel for this Sunday is continued next week, so I will postpone the analysis of it until then. Instead, I will focus on the first reading, from Nehemiah 8. It is a wonderful meditation on the glory and wonder of the Word of God and it deserves our attention.The background of the text is that in 587 BC, Israel had been conquered by the Babylonians and the survivors of the war were led into exile in Babylon. After 80 years the Persians conquered the Babylonians. Cyrus, King of Persia, permitted the Jews to return to the Promised Land. Sadly,...



Read More...