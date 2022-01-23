O'Rourke 'not interested' in campaign help from politicians outside Texas

January 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said he is not interested in receiving campaign assistance from President Biden or other politicians in Washington. “I’m not interested in any national politician — anyone outside of Texas — coming into this state to help decide the outcome of this,” O’Rourke said on Friday, according to the Dallas Morning News. “I think we all want to make sure that we’re working with, listening to and voting with one another here in Texas.”



