Seattle man live-Tweeted ‘hostage taking.’ He keeps getting out of jail

January 23, 2022
A man who says he suffers from mental illness keeps cycling through the King County criminal justice system. He has a long history of suicide-by-cop attempts. Someone is bound to get hurt or worse if the man is not kept in jail. The suspect is accused of trying to take hostages at a Target in West Seattle, where he barricaded himself for hours. He allegedly posted videos of himself from inside the store after threatening would-be hostages with a knife. It’s not the first time he’s been accused of trying to hold shoppers hostage at a department store. The suspect...


