Ukraine receives second batch of weapons from US: 'And this is not the end'

January 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Ukraine has received a second shipment of weapons from the United States as part of $200 million in defensive aid promised amid fears of a Russian invasion. "The second bird in Kyiv! More than 80 tons of weapons to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities from our friends in the USA! And this is not the end," Ukraine's Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said in a tweet on Sunday.



Read More...