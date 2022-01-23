Voter “Suppression” Facts Make Martha Raddatz Squawk

January 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

[2:23 video clip] "When liberals are confronted with inconvenient FACTS that counter their narrative about supposed voter “suppression” in Red states, they often squawk loudly to change the direction of the conversation as ABC’s Martha Raddatz desperately tried to do when Senator Joni Ernst presented her with the FACTS that the Iowa voting laws in fact allow for MORE voting time than either such Blue states as Delaware or New York."



Read More...