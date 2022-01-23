YouTube Removes John MacArthur's Latest Sermon on Biblical Sexuality, Labels It 'Hate Speech' [against new Canadian law banning conversion therapy]

January 23, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

"There is no such thing as transgender," MacArthur said at the pulpit on Sunday. You are either XX or XY, that's it. God made man male and female. That is determined genetically, that is physiology, that is science, that is reality."...Pastors and church leaders expressed concern that the broad language in Canada's C-4 Bill, which went into effect on January 8, could lead to the prohibition of sermons on biblical sexuality.... MacArthur and 4,000 other pastors took to the pulpit on Sunday and preached on biblical sexuality...YouTube removed MacArthur's sermon from its platform and rendered the message as "hate speech."



