Austria's chief diplomat wants to exclude gas from Russia sanctions

January 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

In the Ukraine crisis, Russian natural gas supplies should not be subject to EU sanctions, according to Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. The Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 should also be excluded, the conservative politician made clear in an interview with the Sunday edition of Die Presse newspaper. Schallenberg pointed out to the Austrian newspaper that Nord Stream 2 is not yet in operation. Therefore, he said, the pipeline could not be used to build up a threat. "We in Europe are to a certain extent dependent on energy from Russia," the chief diplomat also argued. "We will not...



Read More...