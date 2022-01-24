The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Austria's chief diplomat wants to exclude gas from Russia sanctions

In the Ukraine crisis, Russian natural gas supplies should not be subject to EU sanctions, according to Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg. The Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream 2 should also be excluded, the conservative politician made clear in an interview with the Sunday edition of Die Presse newspaper. Schallenberg pointed out to the Austrian newspaper that Nord Stream 2 is not yet in operation. Therefore, he said, the pipeline could not be used to build up a threat. "We in Europe are to a certain extent dependent on energy from Russia," the chief diplomat also argued. "We will not...


