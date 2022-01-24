The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden Administration Mounts Daring Mission To Evacuate Hunter’s Remaining Cash From Ukraine

January 24, 2022   |   Tags: ,

UKRAINE—As Russian troops assemble at Ukraine's border ahead of a possible land invasion, President Biden has taken swift action by deploying an elite seal team to evacuate his son Hunter's money.

