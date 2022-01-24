Biden Family Made $31 Million From Individuals With 'Direct Ties To Chinese Spy Apparatus': Schweizer

The Biden family bagged $31 million from just five deals in China - all inked with individuals who have direct ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence, claims author Perter Schweizer in his new book, Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win.

As Breitbart News reports, "Multiple financiers with direct ties to Chinese intelligence partnered with Hunter Biden during and after his father’s time as Vice President — including the former head of the Ministry of State Security and the head of foreign intelligence recruitment — and some of those relationships remain intact," according to Schweizer.

The book outlines how Beijing sought a financial relationship with the Bidens as a method of "elite capture," which led to meetings between Hunter Biden and high-level Chinese financiers, as well as the CCP, in order to exert leverage over the powerful family.

One of the central early players in the Bidens’ Chinese deals is a tycoon by the name of Che Feng, or “The Super Chairman,” as Hunter and his partners referred to him. Che, the son of a PLA soldier, has been described in Western media as “a shadowy and discreet investor,” whose father-in-law was the governor of the People’s Bank of China, and whose business partner was the Vice Minister of State Security, a man by the name of Ma Jian. Schweizer writes that Ma was reportedly the director of the ministry’s No. 8 Bureau, overseeing North American operations targeting foreigners with its counterintelligence apparatus . -Breitbart

"The hazard of a Chinese businessman with close ties to the top ranks of Beijing’s spy agency conducting financial transactions with the son of the U.S. vice president cannot be overstated. How this did not set off national security or ethics alarm bells in Washington is a wonder in itself," writes Schweizer, who added that the Super Chairman's role was to "fuse Chinese financial might to those with access to the highest levels of power in the Western world," which led to the foundation of Bohai Harvest Trust (BHR) - which was "funded by China’s biggest government-backed financial institutions" with the Bidens and their American partners.

The Super Chairman also introduced the Bidens to Zhao Xuejun (aka Henry Zhao), a former CCP general secretary at Harvest Fund Management. Zhao also owned "Harvest Global Investments," co-founded with the daughter-in-law of a member of the Politburo Standing Committee at the time, Jia Liqing. Her father, Jia Chunwang, is the former minister of state security, "in charge of secret service, espionage, and domestic and overseas intelligence work."

Harvest Global Investments wired $5 million to another Hunter Biden business called Burnham, according to the book.

"There is no one more powerful in the world of Chinese intelligence," Schweizer writes. "The seductive and lucrative deal that Hunter was now putting into place, creating BHR, involved two financiers with ties to the highest levels of Chinese intelligence, a billion-dollar private equity deal that we first exposed in Secret Empires. What we now know are the roles played by the spy-connected ‘Super Chairman’ and Zhao."

"According to Michael Lin, another Chinese partner, Hunter’s role in the venture was pretty straightforward: ‘Open as many doors as possible in the western world for this very famous Bohai professional team.’ There was also the expectation that Hunter and his partners would ‘join some of the meetings in HK and China they arrange’ when communicating with possible financial partners."

Read the rest of the report here.