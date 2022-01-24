Bigfoot Finds Fame in Hocking Hills

January 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

He’s everywhere: in yards, on T-shirts, mugs, stickers and even tail lights. He’s big, hairy and sometimes frightening — and he may not even exist. Though elusive, he, she or it is Bigfoot — and has become somewhat of an unofficial symbol of the Hocking Hills. According to data from Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO), there have been at least six recorded Bigfoot reports in Hocking County, the earliest dating back to 1979. There are three classes of Bigfoot reports, according to the BFRO: A, B and C. All six of Hocking County’s reports are Class A and B. Class...



Read More...