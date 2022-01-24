The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

BREAKING: The Supreme Court agrees to hear a pair of cases that challenge the race-based affirmative action policies for admission at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina. The cases likely will be argued next term.


