Brickbat: That’s My Story

January 24, 2022 | Tags: New Jersey, REASON

The New Jersey legislature has approved a bill allowing police officers to view their bodycam video before they write their reports, except in cases where somebody has died. The bill now goes to Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy vetoed a similar bill in November.

The post Brickbat: That's My Story appeared first on Reason.com.



Read More...