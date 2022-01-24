The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Brickbat: That’s My Story

January 24, 2022   |   Tags: ,
policebodycamera_1161x653

The New Jersey legislature has approved a bill allowing police officers to view their bodycam video before they write their reports, except in cases where somebody has died. The bill now goes to Gov. Phil Murphy. Murphy vetoed a similar bill in November.

