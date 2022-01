Cars crash into same New Jersey home two weekends in a row

January 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A New Jersey house has been hit by cars two weekends in a row — starting just hours after its new first-time owners bought it, according to authorities and an online fundraiser. The first incident occurred on Jan. 15 when a car lost control, went right through the Ocean Township home and ended up in Deal Lake, the Wanamassa Fire Company said.



Read More...