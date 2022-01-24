Christian Man Jailed for Blasphemy Has Life in Prison Commuted to the Death Penalty [Pakistan]

Zafar Bhatti has been in prison since 2012. Despite his claims of innocence, a judge who reviewed the Christian man’s sentence decided to change it to a death sentence. His desperate family is calling for prayers. He “was framed” unfairly, and “People have made several attempts to convert Zafar and have him set free, but he is strong in his faith”.Lahore (AsiaNews) – Zafar Bhatti, 57, is Pakistan’s longest-serving blasphemy convict. The Christian man has been behind bars since 22 July 2012, but has always claimed his innocence. He is currently in Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi but things could get...



