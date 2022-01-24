Cummins-Powered Isuzu Electric Truck To Start US Trials In 2022

January 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Isuzu's F-Series medium-duty truck will be modified to accommodate Cummins' PowerDrive6000 electric powertrain. Isuzu Motors and Cummins announced an agreement to create a prototype medium-duty battery electric truck for testing in North America. In a joint press release, the companies said the truck represents the first zero-emissions solution facilitated by the Isuzu Cummins Powertrain Partnership (ICPP) formed in May 2019. More specifically, through the arrangement, the US company best known for its diesel engines will integrate its Cummins PowerDrive6000 into Isuzu’s F-Series truck and will pilot the truck with prominent North American fleets beginning in 2022. If the demonstration and...



Read More...