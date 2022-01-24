Eric Clapton Claims People Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Are Under ‘Hypnosis’

Eric Clapton’s career “had almost gone anyway” until his campaign against conventional medicine took off. The 76-year-old musician went on the Real Music Observer YouTube channel to discuss how his life has changed since reluctantly taking AstraZeneca’s therapy in 2021. Clapton has since become outspoken about his anti-vaccination stance. He claimed that he’d been duped into getting the COVID-19 jab by subliminal messaging in pharmaceutical advertising — and urged others not to fall for it. “Whatever the memo was, it hadn’t reached me,” he said, referring to the “mass formation hypnosis” conspiracy theory, which gained traction in 2021 as part...



