EXCLUSIVE: Republican Lawmakers Accuse Biden Administration of Targeting Federal Employees Seeking Religious Exemptions From COVID-19 Vaccine

January 24, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Republican members of Congress are accusing President Joe Biden of targeting Americans seeking religious exemptions from the COVID-19 vaccine. “Your administration’s attempt to use the power of the federal government to single out Americans who object to the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds is inexcusable and must be withdrawn,” reads the letter, first obtained by The Daily Signal. The letter to Biden builds on a Jan. 11 report from The Daily Signal that the Biden administration is testing out a policy in a small federal agency, the Pretrial Services Agency for the District of Columbia, that would likely serve as...



Read More...